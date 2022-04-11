NHL: 51 goals in 50 games for Austin Matthews: it’s a feat

Sunday, 10 April 2022. 12:07

Montreal – In 1944–45, when Maurice Richard was the first player to score 50 goals in 50 games, the Canadiens and their five NHL rivals were playing 50 games per season.

So “Rocket” has set the criteria for a very difficult feat to achieve: 50 goals in 50 games. A huge achievement, whether in the first 50 games of the season or a streak over the course of a long season, today counts 82 games.

Michael Bossi – who has been supported by the entire hockey world in his fight against cancer – was second.