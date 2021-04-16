LATEST

NHL Announces Numerous Changes to Oilers Schedule

Avatar
By
Posted on
The Edmonton Oilers discovered yesterday that tonight’s recreation in Vancouver in opposition to the Canucks wouldn’t be occurring. Right this moment, they discovered that tomorrow’s evening recreation in Winnipeg would even be moved, from 10:00 pm jap to 7:00 pm jap to fill the ‘Hockey Night time in Canada’ void left by the Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs getting pushed again a day.

There are plenty of shifting components to this 2020-21 NHL season. Friday, the league introduced one other handful of modifications within the North Division because the Canucks simply aren’t but able to take the ice (understandably) for recreation motion.

Edmonton was impacted a couple of completely different instances.

First, Edmonton’s recreation in Winnipeg was moved up three hours on Saturday. That was the one time change for the Oilers, however quite a few video games have new dates now.

Tonight’s recreation has been moved to Monday, Could third in Vancouver. The sport could have a ten:00 pm jap begin time. The Oilers will play back-to-back nights in Vancouver, because the Could sixth contest with the Canucks has been moved to Could 4th, additionally at 10:00 pm jap.

The Oilers will conclude a three-game miniseries with the Canucks again in Edmonton on Could sixth, with a 9:00 pm jap begin time. That recreation was initially slated for Could 4th, however was moved again two days so the golf equipment may play a pair in Vancouver.

The Oilers may even see their earlier season finale moved again from Could eleventh to Could twelfth in Montreal. That recreation could have a 5:00 pm jap puck drop.

The ultimate recreation of the 2020-21 common season for the Oilers will happen at Rogers Place on Saturday, Could fifteenth. That can be a make-up recreation between the Oilers and the Canucks. The beginning time, per the NHL, is TBD.

