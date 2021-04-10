LATEST

NHL games today: Complete TV schedule, April 10 matchups guide

NHL games today: NHL schedule

Mar 23, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) and center Blake Coleman (20) and center Yanni Gourde (37) and right wing Barclay Goodrow (19) celebrates a goal scored by Gourde against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

NHL games today: The 2020-21 NHL season is in full swing, and things are really getting interesting as the second half of the schedule continues to unfold.

Of course, every game is a divisional matchup, and rivalries are hard-fought night in and night out. There are always marquee games on tap each evening, and the slate should make for plenty of quality hockey for fans to take in.

The slate of NHL games today begins at 2 PM EST with a pair of contests, and the most interesting one has to be the Florida Panthers visiting the Dallas Stars. Florida has surprised the hockey world this year and is in legitimate contention for the Central Division title. Meanwhile, the Stars are snapping out of their Stanley Cup runner-up hangover and still have an outside shot at the playoffs.

Another matchup we’re excited to see comes at 8 PM, when the Tampa Bay Lightning hit the ice against the Nashville Predators. It was looking like Tampa Bay would face little adversity to rout the rest of the Central’s competition early on, yet the Bolts have backed up of late, going 5-5 in their last 10. The Preds have won nine of 10 including three straight, and are playing arguably the best hockey in the league right now.

Saturday’s nightcap is a little more entertaining with more playoff implications than you’d expect. That’s because the San Jose Sharks’ recent run of four straight wins has made the West Division way more interesting. The Los Angeles Kings are four points back of San Jose in the standings and trail Arizona by seven for the West’s last postseason berth. However, both the Sharks and the Kings have two games in hand on the Coyotes.

Let’s dive into the remaining schedule for the NHL games today, and look ahead to some other upcoming face-offs.

Related: NHL power rankings – Avs steady at No. 1 amid huge shakeup

Contents hide
1 What are the NHL games today?
2 NHL TV schedule: Viewing info for upcoming games
2.1 Sunday, April 11
2.2 Monday, April 12

What are the NHL games today?

The NHL schedule could change at a moment’s notice because of COVID-19 concerns, but as of now, here are the NHL games today for Saturday, April 10:

Game Time (ET) TV
Panthers @ Stars 2 PM NHL Network, BSSW, BSFL
Bruins @ Flyers 2 PM ESPN+, SN1, NBCSP, NESN
Red Wings @ Hurricanes 7 PM BSSO, BSDET +
Blackhawks @ Blue Jackets 7 PM NHL Network, BSOH, NBCSCH
Jets @ Canadiens 7 PM CITY, SNE, SNW, TVAS
Senators @ Maple Leafs 7 PM CBC, SNO, SNP, TVAS2
Lightning @ Predators 8 PM ESPN+, BSSO, BSSUN
Wild @ Blues 8 PM BSMW, BSN, BSWI
Oilers @ Flames 10 PM NHL Network, CBC, SN
Kings @ Sharks 10:30 PM NBCSCA, BSW

Related: NHL trade rumors – Updates on latest buzz, speculation before 2021 deadline.

NHL TV schedule: Viewing info for upcoming games

NHL games today: NHL schedule
Jan 30, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates his game-winning goal along with Pierre-Olivier Joseph #73 (L) against Alexandar Georgiev #40 of the New York Rangers at 2:27 of overtime at Madison Square Garden on January 30, 2021 in New York City. The Penguins defeated the Rangers 5-4 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Bennett/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday, April 11

Game Time (ET) TV
Sabres @ Flyers 2 PM NHL Network, TVAS, NBCSP, MSG-B
Coyotes @ Golden Knights 4 PM SN1, ATTSN-RM, BSAZ+
Avalanche @ Ducks 6 PM BSW, ALT
Penguins @ Devils 7 PM NHL Network, MSG+ 2, ATTSN-PT
Islanders @ Rangers 7 PM ESPN+, MSG+, MSG 2
Capitals @ Bruins 7 PM ESPN+, SN, NESN, NBCSWA
Stars @ Predators 8 PM BSSO, BSSW+

Monday, April 12

Game Time (ET) TV
Red Wings @ Hurricanes 7 PM ESPN +, BSSO, BSDET +
Blackhawks @ Blue Jackets 7 PM NHL Network, TVAS, BSOH, NBCSCH
Maple Leafs @ Canadiens 7 PM ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, TSN4
Jets @ Senators 7 PM TSN5, RDS2, TSN3
Blues @ Wild 8 PM BSN, BSWI+, BSMW+
Coyotes @ Avalanche 9 PM ALT2, BSAZ
Canucks @ Oilers 9 PM SNW, SNP
Golden Knights @ Kings 10 PM BSW, ATTSN-RM
Ducks @ Sharks 10:30 PM NBCSCA, KCOP-13, BSW+

