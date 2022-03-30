NHL MVP Ladder: Austin Matthews remains favorite for Hart Trophy; Is Igor Shesterkin closing in?

Hart Trophy talks couldn’t be less clear in the final month of the season.

NHL players are tossing ballots up and down as some stars are producing at a jaw-dropping rate. Others, however, are being cooled by hot streaks. It made for a highly-competitive battle for the end of the regular season for NHL MVP honors.

The top five haven’t changed a ton for The Sporting News since the last time we saw the NHL MVP race, but the situation has changed a bit and a few new faces have entered the fray as potential candidates push for a late-season push. are doing.

We have entered the home turf of the season and the time has come for the players to make their final submissions to stake their claim on the Hart Trophy.

Let’s have a look at those prominent candidates…