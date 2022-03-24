NHL odds, prediction, and best bets

Commercial Materials, 21+

The New Jersey Devils are a team that bookies should keep in their back pocket for the rest of this season and beyond. This might sound a bit odd given the Devils’ 23-35-5 record and their -35 goal difference, but the numbers show that there’s more to Lindy Ruff’s side than meets the eye.

New Jersey’s season has gone sideways for a few reasons, but the team’s biggest issue has been subpar scoring. To date, the Devils have used six goaltenders in 2021/22 and those netminders have combined to post a .885 save percentage, which ranks 31st on the 32-team circuit.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread: Devils +1.5 (+110) vs. Leafs -1.5 (-135)

money Line: Devils (+260) Vs….