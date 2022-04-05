NHL Playoff Watch Standing Updates

After another busy weekend around the NHL, Monday’s slate is a short one with just four games on the docks, although six of the eight teams are currently in playoff position. The most tempting matchups are the intradivisional clash, with the Maple Leafs-Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Flames-Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Leafs and Lightning are daily trading spots in the No. 2 versus No. 3 matchup in the Atlantic Division, and the clubs have won a game against each other so far this season. Both teams enter the game at a relatively hot pace in their last 10 matches with the Lightning 6-3-1 and the Leafs 7-3-0.

Out in the Pacific Division, the Kings and…