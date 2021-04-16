NHL postpones three Colorado Avalanche games

A lot of the current COVID-19 dialogue with the NHL has centered across the Vancouver Canucks, who had 22 gamers and 4 members of the teaching workers take a look at constructive for COVID-19 at one level, and who noticed their video games Friday and Saturday referred to as off Thursday (a day after ahead J.T. Miller described the return-to-play plan as “harmful for lots of gamers“). However numerous the league’s groups have battled COVID-19 points at one level or one other this season, and the Colorado Avalanche (who had been beforehand shut down from Feb. 3-13 with three gamers on the COVID-19 protocol checklist) have now been shut down once more, with their video games Friday, Sunday and Tuesday postponed following a 3rd particular person being positioned on the checklist, with Bo Byram and Philipp Grubauer (seen above with Cale Makar after Monday’s win over the Arizona Coyotes) already there:

The @NHL proclaims @Avalanche video games tonight vs. the @LAKings by means of April 20 are postponed. https://t.co/oAD6AAwDhD pic.twitter.com/60XsjZIfoT — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 16, 2021

Right here’s extra on that from Mike Chambers of The Denver Submit:

The red-hot Avalanche is shutting down operations by means of Tuesday after a 3rd member of the franchise examined constructive for COVID-19. Following the third constructive take a look at, Colorado canceled its morning skate Friday morning forward of the night time’s scheduled sport in opposition to the Los Angeles Kings at Ball Area. The NHL later introduced the Avs will likely be on hiatus by means of Tuesday, suspending three video games. …Rookie defenseman Bo Byram and veteran goalie Philipp Grubauer are already on the NHL’s COVID protocol absence checklist and in isolation. The checklist will likely be up to date Friday afternoon and if the newest constructive take a look at is a participant, he will likely be added. Byram examined constructive April 8 and the Avs canceled their morning skate the subsequent day at Honda Middle. They went on to defeat the Geese 2-0. Grubauer examined constructive Tuesday and the Avs canceled their morning skate at St. Louis on Wednesday earlier than defeating the Blues 4-3 at Enterprise Middle.

As Chambers’ piece notes, this shutdown comes at a tough time for the Avalanche, who had been clicking nicely. They’re 9-1-0 of their final 10 video games and first within the West Division. However three constructive exams is a major quantity; the Canucks’ preliminary shutdown additionally got here after three constructive exams, after which many of the group wound up testing constructive over the subsequent weeks.

These postponements may add to the size of the NHL’s general schedule. The league was initially hoping to start its playoffs Could 11, however that’s been unlikely for some time; a late-March wave of reschedulings noticed video games pushed to Could 11. The Canucks’ scenario delayed issues additional, pushing their final sport to Could 16 earlier than this newest outbreak (it’s now scheduled for Could 19), however even with that, there was some discuss of beginning the playoffs in different divisions earlier than the Canucks and the North completed up. However now we’re seeing some West video games that can should be rescheduled (a minimum of, below the league’s present plan to verify all golf equipment play their deliberate 56 regular-season video games), and this might not be the one outbreak nonetheless to come back.

U.S. groups just like the Avalanche do have the benefit of upper vaccine availability than is at the moment the case in Canada. Avalanche gamers and workers reportedly had been vaccinated Monday, it’s unclear if that was with a primary dose or a second dose, or with the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine earlier than that was placed on pause. And different U.S. groups, notably together with the New York Rangers, have obtained some vaccines as nicely. So that would assist stop outbreaks on the size we noticed with the Canucks.

However vaccines want time to offer their fullest safety, and the NHL doesn’t appear to be out of the woods on outbreaks simply but. Greater than 150 gamers have been on the COVID-19 protocol checklist this season, with 14 there as of Thursday. And people numbers could preserve rising.

