NHPC JE Admit Card 2022 (Out) @nhpcindia.com: Check Download Link

NHPC JE Admit Card 2022: NHPC Limited has activated the admit card link for NHPC JE Exam 2022. Candidates who are appearing in the exam 04, 05, 06 April for Junior Engineer (Civil / Electrical / Mechanical) Posts, Can download NHPC Admit Card and check allotted exam centre, date of computer based test and guidelines for the test, by logging on to NHPC website (nhpcindia.com) …