NHS expands official list of COVID symptoms to include 9 new coronavirus symptoms

The official list of COVID-19 symptoms has been expanded to include nine new symptoms of the disease. An expert said that adding ailments like sore throat, fatigue and headache to the list of symptoms can help in reducing the infection.

News that the list of symptoms has been updated comes just days after the government ended the offer of free universal COVID-19 tests. It comes as COVID infection levels in the UK have reached a record high, with around five million people currently estimated to be infected.

New symptoms with three traditional symptoms of fever, a new and persistent cough, and a decrease or change in taste or smell, have been added to the NHS website.