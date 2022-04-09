Niagara Falls shooting on Clifton Hill kills under 18

A young man was killed and two others were injured in an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area of ​​Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Police officers respond to a shooting inside the Great Canadian Midway Recreation Complex on Clifton Hill at approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers traced three men with gunshot wounds, all of whom were under the age of 18. One of the victims was declared brought dead on the spot, police said in a press release on Friday morning.

The other two victims were taken to a local hospital by air ambulance service Orang.

Police say several people have been injured in a shooting at Clifton Hill in Niagara Falls. (courtesy: mike nguyen)

A surviving victim was taken in with serious injuries, but police said on Friday that…