Niagara Police investigating after fatal shooting in popular tourist area of ​​Niagara Falls

A young man was killed and two others were injured in an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area of ​​Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Police officers respond to a shooting inside the Great Canadian Midway Recreation Complex on Clifton Hill at approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers traced three men with gunshot wounds, all of whom were under the age of 18. One of the victims was declared brought dead on the spot, police said in a press release on Friday morning.

The other two victims were taken to a local hospital by air ambulance service Orang.

One surviving victim was taken in with serious injuries, but police said Friday afternoon that both victims were now listed in stable condition.

