NICE. Experts ‘worried’ over US’s new waist-to-height measurement guidance

Eating disorder charities and counselors have expressed concern over new draft guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), which encourages people to ensure that their waist measurement “reduces their risk of potential health problems.” to be less than half their height.

In an announcement on Friday 8 April, NICE said professionals would be asked to encourage people who are obese to measure their waist-to-height ratio.

advice It aims to combat diseases associated with central adiposity – weight gain in the lower abdomen – such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke.

NICE said the measure could also be used in children and young people to predict the health risks of such conditions.

While the guideline highlights…