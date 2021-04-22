Nicholas Pooran succumbed to Diamond Duck – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

Nicholas Pooran succumbed to Diamond Duck

Sports activities desk. Mates, allow us to inform you that the 14th season of IPL goes very dangerous for Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Puran. Sure buddies, he was out within the match towards Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday with out opening an account. Let me inform you that Nicholas Puran fell sufferer to ‘Diamond Duck’. Diamond Duck tells him when a batsman is out with out enjoying any ball. Mates, on your data, inform us that this Caribbean batsman landed on the crease after the dismissal of Mayank Agarwal. Puran was on the non-strike finish of the primary ball of the seventh over. Chris Gayle shot for a single on the off aspect with mild arms. Earlier than Puran reached the strike finish, David Warner threw him out with a steak.

Mates, let me inform you that Nicholas Pooran has been out 3 occasions in 4 innings of IPL-14. He confronted 1 ball within the match towards Rajasthan Royals. After this, he was in a position to play 2 balls towards Chennai Tremendous Kings and returned to the pavilion with out enjoying any ball towards Sunrisers. That’s, along with Puran Diamond, ‘Golden’ and ‘Silver Duck’ have additionally fallen sufferer.

In IPL2021, Nicholas Pooran Paria was like this. Nicholas Pooran ‘3 Duck’ 0 (1 ball) vs RR – Golden Duck 0 (2 balls) vs CSK – Silver Duck 0 (No ball performed) vs SRH – Diamond Duck

