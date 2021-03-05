LATEST

Nicholls vs. Northwestern State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Nichols Colonels vs. Northwestern State Demons Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Nicholls vs. Northwestern State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 4
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Turpin Stadium, Nechitoches, LA
Network: ESPN +

Nicholas (2-0) vs Northwest State (0-0) Game Preview

Why will nicholas win

142–3. This is why Nicholas has combined his first two opponents.

At least Lincoln came out of Missouri with a field goal – Lamar couldn’t do the same in a 55–0 loss. The Colonels offense has been a machine, with former Missouri QB Lindsey Scott rushing for 232 yards and three scores and a team-high 108 yards and three touchdowns last week.

The Nicholas defense held Lamar to just 91 yards of total offense and stopped it at 34–0. Northwestern State has enough defensive talent to make it more contested than Lincoln and Lamar, but Nicholls has two straight good scrimmages to fix everything.

Why will the northwestern states win

Yes, it could be a good first two games for the Colonels, but they did not look anything like this passing attack. Demons should have a crime just to make it a little bit interesting.

There were parts of the team that went 3-9 in 2019 and one of the best passing games in FCS, but it is still not working and the system should have the ability to work.

It is a better Nichols team than the 2019 edition, but Northwestern State was able to lose 45–35 two years ago.

What is going to happen

Nicholas is a machine, but it is making a move in the competition. Northwestern State will take more than three points, but the defense machine is not holding the machine that is putting a large amount of willpower.

Nicholls v. Northwestern State Prediction, Line

Nicholas 44, Northwestern State 20
Row: Nicholas-22.5, O / U: 58

Must see rating: 2

5: Beavis and Butt-head making a film
1: Tom and Jerry

