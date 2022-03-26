Nick Abruzzese signed to ELC

Today the Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Nick Abruzzi to a two-year ELC. The length of the ELC is governed by the age of signing. The AAV is $850,000.

We have signed Nick Abruzzi on a two-year entry-level contract for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.# leaves forever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) 26 March 2022

“As an organization, we are extremely grateful to Harvard head coach Ted Donato and his staff for their work in developing Nick,” said Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dabas. “Harvard’s academic reputation precedes itself, but it is also an elite hockey development program, as evidenced by the number of players they have developed into National Hockey League players.”

Abruzzi, 22 (soon to be 23) was named in the fourth round of the 2019 Chicago Steele…