The Australian music scene is still mourning the loss of punk rock icon The Saints frontman Chris Bailey, who died over the weekend.

Now, fellow Australian music icon Nick Cave – a longtime friend and collaborator of Bailey’s – has penned a soulful tribute in the latest edition His online newsletter The Red Hand Files,

Answering a fan’s question about the importance of Belly on Cave as a young musician, bad seed The kingpin reflect on the monumental impact of Saint’ Shows early in his career, with the aid of an archival photograph.

