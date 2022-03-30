Nick Kyrgios called out after defending Emma Radukanu against ‘old retired players’ | Tennis | Play

Daniela Hantuchova has called out Nick Kyrgios for failing to listen to all her comments about Emma Raducanu after she took him to her defense. The retired former world No 5 claimed that players in the locker room were “losing respect” for the teenager after suffering another early loss at the Miami Open.

Radukanu lost her first match at the Miami Open last week, facing doubles world No. 1 Katerina Sinakova in her opening match after receiving a second round bye and losing by a set and break-up. It was another early defeat for the world number 13, who has failed to progress past the third round in her five tournaments so far this year.

Former pro pundit Daniela Hantuchova criticized the 19-year-old after she was down as world number 53 while claiming the US Open.