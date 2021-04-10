LATEST

Nick Saban shares what his challenge is for Bryce Young

Nick Saban
Bryce Young appears to have the inside track to winning Alabama’s starting quarterback job for 2021, but Nick Saban wants to see one specific thing from him.

Saban spoke about Young on Saturday following Alabama’s second spring scrimmage. While Saban praised the sophomore quarterback, he added that there was one particular area of focus where he wants to see Young improve.

“I told him one of the things that he has to work on is having presence on the field — being the man so to speak, taking charge and being in command,” Saban said, via Michael Casagrande of al.com. “I think that he’s done better at that.

“I think he realizes what he needs to do to try and help the players around him play better. And I think he’s done it very well.”

It’s easy to understand why Young might need a little coaxing. He’s in line to replace a Heisman Trophy finalist in Mac Jones for a team with championship aspirations. He’ll likely have to grow into the role a bit, but that’s what spring practices are for.

Saban has made clear that Young is leading the race for the Alabama quarterback job, and it certainly appears to be Young’s to lose. Paul Tyson and Jalen Milroe are his primary competition for the role.

