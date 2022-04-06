dh logo

Nick Suzuki helps move Cole Caufield to his new Montreal home

The bond between Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield continues to flourish on and off the ice.

The two can often be seen laughing when they aren’t setting each other up for highlight-reel goals. Their latest press conference — which they gave together — is quite the sign of an absolute bromance that fans just can’t get enough of.

Both Hubs linemates were crowned last month’s Molson Cup winners. And after addressing their chemistry and success together, Caufield was asked…


