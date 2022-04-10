‘Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards set slimming record in Santa Monica

Celebrity insult fans got their money’s worth Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2022, Which came out live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., this evening.

A record-breaking 1,000 slimming was cast at the event, hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski. He, Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow’s music, a trip into the Metaverse with Nick the Orange Blimp, and the usual celebrity appearances were among the highlights.

Nickelodeon

The event was also attended by the First Lady of the United States of America, Jill Biden, who spoke about the resilience of today’s youngest generation, especially the children of military members and veterans, and how America’s youth can grow, learn, and grow. encouraged to give. ,