Nicola Coughlan Calls Idea of Filming Love Scenes With Luke Newton ‘Mildly Terrifying’

bridgerton Season 2 just dropped on Netflix on March 25, but series star Nicola Coughlan is already wondering what the future holds for her character Penelope Featherington (aka Lady Whistledown).

Penelope has long nurtured a secret crush on her best friend’s older brother, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). But will the clueless Colin ever notice that Penelope is in love with him? There’s a good chance that Colin and Penelope eventually end up together on the show, and that leaves Coughlan feeling a little nervous.

Colin and Penelope’s romance is the focus of ‘Romancing Mr. Bridgerton’

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgeton’ | Liam Daniels/Netflix © 2022

