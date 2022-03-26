Nicola Coughlan on Penelope’s Decision

“Bridgeton” wrapped up its second season with another bold lady whistledown twist.

(Spoiler alert: This story details key plot points from “The Viscount Who Loved Me” in the “Bridgeton” Season 2 finale, Episode 8.)

At the end of “Bridgeton” Season 2, Lady Whistledown’s identity was revealed by Eloise Bridgeton. After mounting evidence pointing to her best friend in the world – Penelope Featherington – a gossip comment shared at the Featherington ball sends Eloise down the road of crushing discovery. Eloise breaks into Penelope’s room and discovers an unimaginable amount of money on hand, confirming her suspicions that Penelope is the whistledown.

This was one of the most intense scenes of the season as Nicola Coughlan…