Nicola Coughlan on THAT Cliffhanger and Season 3

“Extras” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Nicola about how her character Penelope’s friendship with Eloise Bridgerton is going to be this season as well as the dramatic final episode.

This season, Penelope and Eloise’s friendship becomes “more complicated”. Nicola shared, “It’s really interesting because obviously they love and love each other. I mean they’re soul sisters, they’re best friends. Their relationship gets a lot more complicated.” Because Penelope is lying to her all the time and she also has a business to run and much more…