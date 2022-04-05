Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham sign a premarital agreement

nicola peltz Feather brooklyn beckham (Yes, son of) A couple for two years and are getting married this weekend. but not before document of documents Signed: Premarital agreement.

Nicola Peltz’s family protects property with prenuptial agreement

timeline nicola peltz Feather brooklyn beckhams The relationship is simple enough: first go official on Instagram, then get engaged, wear each other’s gold-plated wisdom teeth as jewelry, buy a $10.5 million starter home, and now a wedding. Yes, this weekend the 27-year-old actress will marry a 23-year-old football scion in Palm Beach, Florida.

But before that, the two sign the second most important document: the premarital agreement. While many believe it is to protect Beckham’s immense wealth (a modest $498 million), it’s mainly the Peltz family that wants to avoid losing something…