Nicola Peltz marries Brooklyn Beckham at her family’s oceanfront Palm Beach estate

This is the stuff modern fairy tales are made of: the pretty blonde movie star meets the handsome young descendant of one of Britain’s most famous and fashionable families, sparks fly, and a truly 21st century romance unfolds .

Nicola wore Valentino Haute Couture to marry Brooklyn Beckham at her family home in Palm Beach, Florida. Her groom wore a custom Dior by Kim Jones. Photo: German Larkin

Now, two years after the world learned that Nicola Peltz, daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Hefner, and Brooklyn Beckham, son of pop star-turned-designer Victoria and England football player David, the couple were dating giants of the Peltz family. Have exchanged vows at Palm Beach estate as guests including Venus and Serena WilliamsEva Longoria…