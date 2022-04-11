Nicola Peltz marries Brooklyn Beckham at her family's oceanfront Palm Beach estate

This is the stuff modern fairy tales are made of: the pretty blonde movie star meets the handsome young descendant of one of Britain’s most famous – and fashionable – families, sparks fly, and a truly 21st century romance unfolds. Is.

Nicola wore Valentino Haute Couture to marry Brooklyn Beckham at her family home in Palm Beach, Florida. Her groom wore a custom Dior by Kim Jones.

german larkin

Now, the world learned that Nicola Peltz — daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Hefner — and Brooklyn Beckham — son of pop star-turned-designer Victoria and England football player David — were dating, the couple, the giant Pam of the Peltz family. Venus and Serena Williams at the Beach Estate have exchanged vows as guests including Eva…


