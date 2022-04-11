Nicola Peltz: Who Is Brooklyn Beckham’s New Wife, When Did They Get Married, Net Worth, Who Is Nelson Peltz’s Dad?

Nicola Peltz, the daughter of an American billionaire, married David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest child over the weekend
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz married on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz married on Saturday 9 April 2022 in a lavish ceremony that was said to cost £3 million at the bride’s family home in Florida.
But, who is Nicola Peltz, what is her net worth and who are her parents, Nelson Peltz and Claudia Hefner?
Here’s everything you need to know.
Who is Nikola Peltz?
She is known for roles on the small screen and the big screen.
He made his acting debut in the 2006 Christmas film Deck the Hall, but also appeared in the TV series Bates Motel (from 2013 …
