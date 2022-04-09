Brooklyn Beckham will tie the knot with Nicola Peltz at a £3 million Miami wedding in front of a star-studded guestlist today.

Since then planning a luxury wedding Brooklyn proposed to transformer Actress nicola in July 2020.

As the eldest child of former England football captain David, 46, and the Spice Girls singer, 47-year-old fashion designer Victoria, who has a fortune of £380 million, Brooklyn was always a good catch.

Yet his family’s wealth is dwarfed by the £1.3 billion banked by Nicola’s financier father Nelson, 79, whose wife is former model Claudia, 65.

Brooklyn and Nicola signed a pre-nuptial agreement today ahead of their wedding, which was held at the Peltz family’s £76 million ocean-facing mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

During this Eva…