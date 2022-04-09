Nicola Peltz’s engagement ring cut, color, photos from Brooklyn Beckham

This weekend, actress Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, are expected to tie the knot in a glamorous Palm Beach wedding at Peltz’s family mansion.



The couple first announced their engagement in July of 2020 in a matching Instagram post.

Beckham wrote, “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and best daddy one day. I love You Baby XX”. Peltz shared The same photo, apparently taken by Beckham’s younger sister, Harper, was accompanied by a caption, “You’ve made me the luckiest…