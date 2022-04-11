Nicola Peltz’s Valentino wedding dress details

Nicola Peltz’s wedding dress may have been simple, but it was full of special details.

The actress wore a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown to her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham on Saturday, which she and stylist Leslie Framer helped craft in the year leading up to the big day.

“Its simplicity was splendid,” Framearo told vogue, “We didn’t need a lot of detail to match the magnitude of the dress, so we eliminated the embroidery.”

Instead, he paired lace opera-length gloves and a long train with a sleeveless, square-neck design as well as a cathedral-length veil.

The bride’s mother, Claudia Hefner Peltz gave the Valentino team an evil eye and a special…