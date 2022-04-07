Nicola Spurrier spared from providing evidence in COVID Vaccine Mandate Trial

Police have taken South Australia’s top health chief outside the Supreme Court as he was surrounded by a group of anti-vaccine mandate protesters.

key points: Two nurses demand judicial review of government’s COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

Two nurses demand judicial review of government’s COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers The counsel for the nurses issued a summons to Professor Spurrier to give evidence

The counsel for the nurses issued a summons to Professor Spurrier to give evidence Justice Judy Hughes ruled that there was no pertinent evidence the professor could give

Protesters shouted “shame” on Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier and entered the courtroom this morning.

He was spared from providing evidence in a court bid to overturn a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

SA Premier Peter Malinouskas and SA Health Minister Chris Picton condemned his treatment.

“Professor Spurrier has done an excellent job …