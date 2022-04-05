Nicola Walker is the beating heart of Abi Morgan’s divorce drama

divorce-lawyer drama the division BBC One returned two days before the new UK divorce law went into effect, making the whole process much easier and less competitive. That should be bad news for the fictional law firm Noble, Hale & Defoe, which thrives on disputed divorce cases, though writer Abi Morgan has overlooked the pandemic so she might be able to absorb these changes.

We are reunited with lawyer Hannah and her soon-to-be ex-husband Nathan (Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan) as they prepare to sign off on their divorce. Hannah was having second thoughts, only to find that Nathan had already moved on.

