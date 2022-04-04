Nicolas Cruz sentencing: Jury selection begins today for panel that will help decide whether Parkland school shooter receives the death penalty

Following Cruz’s guilty pleas, a 12-member jury now being empaneled for the sentencing phase will be asked to decide whether to recommend his execution. Six to eight options are also to be chosen, the judge said during a hearing last week.

“There were 17 people killed, so there is a story of 17 deaths,” Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus told the court, explaining why the penalty phase could remain in the fall. “And then there are 17 more who are considered to be aggravating factors in the case.”

Jurors would have to unanimously agree that at least one aggravating factor—including concurrent capital felony charges of which Cruz pleaded guilty, or whether he intentionally caused the risk of other deaths—is present in 34 of the charges. , then start discussing what. ,