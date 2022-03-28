With six nominations in two decades, it would be safe to say that Nicole Kidman is an Oscar legend.

Australian actor, whose first nomination came for his performance in 2001 Red Mill! It has since given fans and followers the ultimate spectacle — and her latest outfit may be her best yet.

This year, the Best Actress nominee came in wearing a stunning dusty gray/blue Armani gown, with hair styled in an up-do, a bright red lip to finish it off.

In an exclusive anecdote, Kidman confirmed that the unique, hard-to-pin-point color was Armani just created an entirely new color for the apparel.

“They colored it,” Kidman told And! News, “I was like, ‘I really want to wear blue.’ So this was the colour, they made this colour,” he…