Nicole Kidman’s Armani Privé Oscar 2022 Gown Is an Ode to “Quiet Elegance”

“Quiet elegance” is the way Nicole Kidman’s stylist, Julia von Boehm, describes the actor’s 2022 Oscars gown. The ensemble honors both the magnitude of the occasion (Kidman is nominated for Best Actress for the fourth time for her star turn). Being Ricardo), yet still feels fitting for the turbulent times the world is going through.

Who better to complete that brief Giorgio Armani, who has become the go-to designer for Kidman over the years. Nicole wore a custom Armani Privé light blue silk felt strapless bustier gown, accented by a peplum skirt with an exaggerated bow and ornate train. “It derives from a very classic silhouette—it’s timeless,” Von Boehm tells WebMD. the trend, “I think that’s what the Academy is for, but also what the times say…