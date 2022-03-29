Nicole Kidman’s Viral Oscars Reaction Wasn’t In Respond To Will Smith’s Slap

The viral photo of Nicole Kidman’s shocking expression at the Oscars wasn’t taken when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage — it was actually taken hours before he saw Jessica Chastain.

Los Angeles Times photographer Myung Chun told Vulture That he took the photo, which was posted to Getty Images hours before the slap.

Some Twitter users used the image, which started walking took to Twitter to react to the confrontation between Smith and The Rock even before the broadcast.

Others claimed that the photo shows Kidman reacting to the slap. in one viral postA Twitter user responded to a tweet from Smith’s son Jaden about the situation with “Nicole Kidman felt the vibe.”

In fact, Chun told Vulture, Kidman was “excited to see Jessica Chastain …