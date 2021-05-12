Nidhi Mahawan Biography/Wiki, Age, Height, Career, Family & More

Nidhi Mahawan She is an Indian Film Actress and was born on 26 April 1989 in New Delhi, India. Nidhi is mainly called “Hindi Web Series”Charmsukh – Behrupiya (2019)“Is known for acting in the film. today we Nidhi Mahawan Biography Learn about the actress’s Early Life, Career, Family, Husband, Web Series etc. So let’s start now.

Early Life & Career Born in New Delhi, Nidhi made her Acting Career debut in 2011 with Short Film “A Classic Story“From In 2019, he wrote Hindi Web Series “Charmsukh (Behrupiya)“And after that in 2020 he did the Tv Show”Jassi King – The FAKR“.

Nidhi Mahawan Biography/Wiki Profile Name Nidhi Mahawan Profession Indian Film Actress Nationality Indian Years Active 2011 – Present Debut, Movies/Videos & Awards Debut In 2011 – Bollywood Debut In 2019 – Web Series Debut Videos, Movies & Tv Series A Classic Story (2011) Oass (2012) Adrishya (2017) Charmsukh (Behrupiya) (2019) Charmsukh (Trapped) (2020) Jassi King – The FAKR (2020) Shaadi Vivah (2020) Gandii Baat – Season 6 (2021) Lovely Massage Parlour (2021) Awards Not Known Personal Life Nick Name Nidhi Born (Date of Birth) 26 April 1989 Age (as 2021) 32 Years Birthplace New Delhi, India Gender Female Zodiac Sign Scorpio Hometown Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Hobbies/Habits Selfie Lover Food Habit Vegetarian School JD Tytler School (New Delhi) College Hindu College University of Delhi Education Qualification English Literature Family, Relationship, Boyfriend, and Affairs Mother Manisha Mahawan Father Not Known Sister/Brother Aditya Mahawan (Brother) Ashi Mahawan (Sister) Marital Status Unmarried Affair/Boyfriend No Husband/Spouse No Daughter/Son/Children No Relatives Not Known Publicly Friends Not Known Publicly Body Measurements & Physical Appearances Height 165 cm

1.65 m

5 ft 5 in Weight 55 KG

121 lbs (pounds) Eye Color Brown Hair Color Black Figure Size 34-28-34 Dress Size 38 (EU) Shoe (Feet) Size 8 Tattoos Not Known Distinctive Features Smile & Confidence Social media Instagram Instagram Facebook Facebook Twitter Twitter YouTube Not Known Who is Nidhi Mahawan? Nidhi Mahawan is an Indian Actress and she was born on 26 April 1989 in New Delhi, India. She is especially known for acted in the Hindi Web Series “Charmsukh – Behrupiya (2019)“.

Related