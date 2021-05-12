Nidhi Mahawan Biography/Wiki, Age, Height, Career, Family & More

Nidhi Mahawan She is an Indian Film Actress and was born on 26 April 1989 in New Delhi, India. Nidhi is mainly called “Hindi Web Series”Charmsukh – Behrupiya (2019)“Is known for acting in the film. today we Nidhi Mahawan Biography Learn about the actress’s Early Life, Career, Family, Husband, Web Series etc. So let’s start now.
Early Life & Career
Born in New Delhi, Nidhi made her Acting Career debut in 2011 with Short Film “A Classic Story“From In 2019, he wrote Hindi Web Series “Charmsukh (Behrupiya)“And after that in 2020 he did the Tv Show”Jassi King – The FAKR“.
Nidhi Mahawan Biography/Wiki
|
Profile
|Name
|Nidhi Mahawan
|Profession
|Indian Film Actress
|Nationality
|Indian
|Years Active
|2011 – Present
|
Debut, Movies/Videos & Awards
|Debut
|In 2011 – Bollywood Debut
In 2019 – Web Series Debut
|Videos, Movies & Tv Series
|A Classic Story (2011)
Oass (2012)
Adrishya (2017)
Charmsukh (Behrupiya) (2019)
Charmsukh (Trapped) (2020)
Jassi King – The FAKR (2020)
Shaadi Vivah (2020)
Gandii Baat – Season 6 (2021)
Lovely Massage Parlour (2021)
|Awards
|Not Known
|
Personal Life
|Nick Name
|Nidhi
|Born (Date of Birth)
|26 April 1989
|Age (as 2021)
|32 Years
|Birthplace
|New Delhi, India
|Gender
|Female
|Zodiac Sign
|Scorpio
|Hometown
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Hobbies/Habits
|Selfie Lover
|Food Habit
|Vegetarian
|School
|JD Tytler School (New Delhi)
|College
|Hindu College
University of Delhi
|Education Qualification
|English Literature
|
Family, Relationship, Boyfriend, and Affairs
|Mother
|Manisha Mahawan
|Father
|Not Known
|Sister/Brother
|Aditya Mahawan (Brother)
Ashi Mahawan (Sister)
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affair/Boyfriend
|No
|Husband/Spouse
|No
|Daughter/Son/Children
|No
|Relatives
|Not Known Publicly
|Friends
|Not Known Publicly
|
Body Measurements & Physical Appearances
|Height
|165 cm
1.65 m
5 ft 5 in
|Weight
|55 KG
121 lbs (pounds)
|Eye Color
|Brown
|Hair Color
|Black
|Figure Size
|34-28-34
|Dress Size
|38 (EU)
|Shoe (Feet) Size
|8
|Tattoos
|Not Known
|Distinctive Features
|Smile & Confidence
|
Social media
|YouTube
|Not Known
Who is Nidhi Mahawan?
