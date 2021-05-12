ENTERTAINMENT

Nidhi Mahawan Biography/Wiki, Age, Height, Career, Family & More

Nidhi Mahawan She is an Indian Film Actress and was born on 26 April 1989 in New Delhi, India. Nidhi is mainly called “Hindi Web Series”Charmsukh – Behrupiya (2019)“Is known for acting in the film. today we Nidhi Mahawan Biography Learn about the actress’s Early Life, Career, Family, Husband, Web Series etc. So let’s start now.

Early Life & Career

Born in New Delhi, Nidhi made her Acting Career debut in 2011 with Short Film “A Classic Story“From In 2019, he wrote Hindi Web Series “Charmsukh (Behrupiya)“And after that in 2020 he did the Tv Show”Jassi King – The FAKR“.

Nidhi Mahawan Biography/Wiki

Profile
Name Nidhi Mahawan
Profession Indian Film Actress
Nationality Indian
Years Active 2011 – Present

Debut, Movies/Videos & Awards
Debut In 2011 – Bollywood Debut

In 2019 – Web Series Debut
Videos, Movies & Tv Series A Classic Story (2011)

Oass (2012)

Adrishya (2017)

Charmsukh (Behrupiya) (2019)

Charmsukh (Trapped) (2020)

Jassi King – The FAKR (2020)

Shaadi Vivah (2020)

Gandii Baat – Season 6 (2021)

Lovely Massage Parlour (2021)
Awards Not Known

Personal Life
Nick Name Nidhi
Born (Date of Birth) 26 April 1989
Age (as 2021) 32 Years
Birthplace New Delhi, India
Gender Female
Zodiac Sign Scorpio
Hometown Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Hobbies/Habits Selfie Lover
Food Habit Vegetarian
School JD Tytler School (New Delhi)
College Hindu College

University of Delhi
Education Qualification English Literature

Family, Relationship, Boyfriend, and Affairs
Mother Manisha Mahawan
Father Not Known
Sister/Brother Aditya Mahawan (Brother)

Ashi Mahawan (Sister)
Marital Status Unmarried
Affair/Boyfriend No
Husband/Spouse No
Daughter/Son/Children No
Relatives Not Known Publicly
Friends Not Known Publicly

Body Measurements & Physical Appearances
Height 165 cm
1.65 m
5 ft 5 in
Weight 55 KG
121 lbs (pounds)
Eye Color Brown
Hair Color Black
Figure Size 34-28-34
Dress Size 38 (EU)
Shoe (Feet) Size 8
Tattoos Not Known
Distinctive Features Smile & Confidence

Social media
Instagram Instagram
Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
YouTube Not Known

Who is Nidhi Mahawan?

Nidhi Mahawan is an Indian Actress and she was born on 26 April 1989 in New Delhi, India. She is especially known for acted in the Hindi Web Series “Charmsukh – Behrupiya (2019)“.

