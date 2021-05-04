Nidhi Subbaiah Vs Vaishnavi Tonight







The most anticipated TV reality Show Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is making havoc among all die-hard fans of the show. Because all the statements of them creating controversies which is a most attractive part of the show. The show has secured a space in the top TRP rating list but sometimes their magic gets spoiled, and hence the show effect. But now all contestants are taking it seriously and doing such things through which they set the house on the fire. Here you can get to know more regarding the recent episode and exclusive voting details.

In the upcoming episode of it, you will watch that the task is being played by the two female contestants who are Nidhi Subbiah and Vaishnavi. They will play a task under which they get two bottles and they have to bounce and keep it in the correct position, and the rest of the housemates are cheering up while the task. Both contestants set it correct at the same time and run to continue it because the task has some parts. They come to the board and start arranging zero & cross on that through which they can win it.

The exclusive promo of it has been liberated officially by the makers in which you can watch all the activities comprehensively. They both do their best so that the opposite contestants can not win it because if three crosses or three zeroes matches so that contestant will win it for sure. But as everyone knows that it’s a game where no one wants to lose it, and hence they do their best so that they can make it on their name as winning it. Somehow contestants will raise a question of cheating so now new clashes can be taken place inside the house.

VOTING LIST:

Manju- 19342 votes

Divya Uruduga- 11204 votes

Aravind- 12844 votes

Divya Suresh- 11021 votes

Vaishnavi- 2066 votes

Prashanth- 3323 votes

Raghu- 1870 votes

Shubha Pooja- 667 votes

We have mentioned the exclusive voting trends but it has arrived as per recent reports, so it only gives you an idea about your favorite contestant. So that you can vote for them at the correct time, through which they can watch them ahead in the show. Everything depends on the voting and under the hands of the audience because no one wants to evict from the house at this stage of the show. So do not forget to watch it at the correct time and for more updates stay connected with us.