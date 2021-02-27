NIELIT Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 Data Entry Operator 73 Posts

LATEST

Post Name: Fitter: Database Administrator, Software Specialist, IT Analyst, Data Entry Operator Vacancy at 73 posts.
brief information: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology has released in Chandigarh Latest notification NIELIT Chandigarh DEO Recruitment for 2021 Database Administrator, Software Expert, IT Analyst, Data Entry Operator Vacancy at 73 posts. Candidates wishing to apply through the official website nielit.gov.in Recruitment 2021 NIELIT Chandigarh Jobs You can apply for 73 posts of Administrator, Expert, Analyst, DEO Post by Vacancy 3 March 2021.

NIELIT Chandigarh Jobs 2021 – Apply Online for 73 Administrator, Expert, Analyst, Data Entry Operator Posts

Those candidates are interested in the following National Institute of Electronics and Institute of Information Technology in Chandigarh in 2021 and can fulfill all the eligibility criteria. NIELIT Chandigarh Vacancy 2021 Before notification NIELIT Chandigarh Application Online 2021. Below is a brief description of the official notification of NIELIT Chandigarh. NIELIT Chandigarh Jobs 2021 age limit, educational qualification, NIELIT Chandigarh vacancy 2021 selection process, application fee, and other details of how to apply are given below.

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology 2021 Recruitment in Chandigarh
NIELIT Chandigarh Notification Details
Eligibility

  • Candidates must have Any degree, BE / B.Tech (CS / IT) / MCA or equivalent from a recognized board / university / institute.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 3 February 2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 15 February 2021.
Application fee

  • General / OBC candidates application fee Rupee. 600 / – Rs.
  • SC / ST Candidate Application Fee Rupee. 300 / – Rs.
Salary details

  • Database Administrator, Software Expert, IT Analyst, Data Entry Operator Postpay Rupee. 25000-50000 / –
Age Range
Selection Process
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Online.
  • Job Location: Chandigarh
NIELIT Chandigarh Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 125 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
Click here
Click here
Click here
