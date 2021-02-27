NIELIT Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 Data Entry Operator 73 Posts

Post Name: Fitter: Database Administrator, Software Specialist, IT Analyst, Data Entry Operator Vacancy at 73 posts.

brief information: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology has released in Chandigarh Latest notification NIELIT Chandigarh DEO Recruitment for 2021 Database Administrator, Software Expert, IT Analyst, Data Entry Operator Vacancy at 73 posts. Candidates wishing to apply through the official website nielit.gov.in Recruitment 2021 NIELIT Chandigarh Jobs You can apply for 73 posts of Administrator, Expert, Analyst, DEO Post by Vacancy 3 March 2021.

