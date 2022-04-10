Nienke Brinkman performs stunts in marathon again. Leiderdorpse relieves Lorna Kiplagat as Dutch record holder

She was already the running sensation of last winter. In his marathon debut in Valencia in early December, Brinkmann clocked 2:26.34, his third Dutch time ever. By then, the hobby runner had remained a blank slate and under the radar, despite the fact that he had already found himself into trail running (races on largely unpaved paths in mountainous terrain).

The astonishing baptism of fire changed his sporting life. The 28-year-old former hockey player, who lives in Zurich, Switzerland and is pursuing his PhD research in geophysics there, joined the international NN running team, which is represented by Olympic champion and world record holder Iliad Kipchoge, and became a semi-pro. Went. Suddenly anticipation travels with him.

At the Rotterdam Marathon, Brinkman proved he could handle that pressure. She walked with ease, even shook hands with acquaintances of the audience along the way and kept a steady pace. A speed with which she was aiming for the Dutch record throughout the race…