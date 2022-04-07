Nifty short-term trend reversed, correction on the way but these 2 stocks could gain

By Nagaraj Shetti

After showing higher level weakness on Tuesday, the Nifty continued with follow-through weakness amidst range bound action on Wednesday and closed the day lower by 149 points. The opening downside gap has been filled partially. A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with a minor upper shadow. This pattern confirms a short term top reversal at the swing high of 18114 levels and the beginning of a downward correction in the market. The overhead resistance of downsloping trend line seems to have acted as a crucial hurdle for the market and resulted in a trend reversal down. Presently, Nifty is placed above the previous upside gap of 4th April at 17800 levels.

Interestingly, any gap down opening on Thursday and if that gap is not filled during…