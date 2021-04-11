LATEST

Nigel Pearson admits he asked for crowd noise to be turned off

Avatar
By
Posted on
Nigel Pearson admits he asked for crowd noise to be turned off

City ended a club record run of seven successive home defeats.

Nigel Pearson revealed that he had asked for the artificial crowd noise at Ashton Gate to be turned off during the first half of their Championship stalemate against Nottingham Forest.

Both sides hit a post with first half shots, Alex Mighten for Forest on 27 minutes and Henri Lansbury 15 minutes later for the hosts.

Former City player Luke Freeman almost won it for the visitors as a substitute in stoppage time with a fierce volley that flew inches over.

But the home side had seen a loud penalty appeal rejected when Antoine Semenyo went down inside the box on 75 minutes.

Ultimately, neither team could find the breakthrough.

“It was getting on my nerves and I wanted to hear my lads encouraging each other on the pitch,” said the City manager after his side had ended a club record run of seven successive home defeats.

“They did it well and there was a togetherness about the performance, which was really important after the display in our last game.”

Pearson added: “I suppose relief is the right word because you can’t argue with statistics.

“We have found it tough dealing with the pressure of the poor home run, but today I thought the team showed a real togetherness.

“There was more control to our play in the second half, but we are not kidding ourselves. It was a small step in the right direction.

“I don’t want to go down the road of complaining about the penalty that wasn’t given, even though it looked a good shout.

“The important thing was to see the players working hard for one another. Han Noah Massengo was excellent in that respect and Henri Lansbury showed his experience alongside him.

Sam Pearson did well on his first start. It was by no means a classic performance and you can’t hide from scoring only one goal in eight home games.

“But it was a move in the right direction. There is a lot more hard work ahead to get to where we want to be.

“My contract is only until May, but I am working the same as if it were for longer, which may prove the case.

“There are a lot of things to sort out, whoever is in charge next season.”

Forest boss Chris Hughton says his side need to find more attacking edge.

“Overall, I was pleased with our performance, but we didn’t work their goalkeeper enough, considering the amount of possession we had,” Hughton said.

“I want us to keep clean sheets, but not become known for that without posing a threat going forward.

“We need to score more goals and they must come either from the current team or from new players we bring in for next season.

“It is going to be a challenging summer in the transfer market for most managers.

“Before the game we told the players to expect a reaction from City because they have been on a poor run, particularly at home.

“The first half was a reflection of where the two teams stood. One lacked confidence and we tried to take advantage with a fast start.

“Some of our build-up play really pleased me. But it was the sort of game where if you dominate and don’t score, you can lose it at the end.

“They made a lot of changes and went pretty direct, but we handled it well. Looking forward, we have to be better at turning possession into chances.”

ID: 442691: cacheID:442691:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:restore:5212:

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
869
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
865
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
831
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
809
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
785
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
768
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
760
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
713
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
679
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
677
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top