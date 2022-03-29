Nigeria 1-1 Ghana, Senegal 1-0 Egypt Live updates: Major Africa follow the 2022 World Cup play-offs

29 March 2022 3:13 pm EDT
Ghana is heading towards the World Cup!
The Black Stars qualified for their fourth World Cup.
luke bisset
29 March 2022 3:11 pm EDT
Salah does well
101′ Senegal 1-0 Egypt
Mohamed Salah beats two of Senegal’s defenders, with a chorus of home fans playing a teasing ball towards Mohamed Mustafa, but the Galatasaray man is unable to control the pass.
luke bisset
29 March 2022 3:07 pm EDT
Senegal should be ahead!
96′ – Senegal 1-0 Egypt
How did Senegal not score? Ismaila Sarr scored at his mercy after a ball in front of goal from Mane, but El Shenawi got a fine hand in the effort at Watford Man.
luke bisset
29 March 2022 3:05 pm EDT
FT: Nigeria 1-1 Ghana
qualify for the world cup by defeating ghana
Read Full News