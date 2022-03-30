Nigeria fans storm pitch, damage stadium after team fails to qualify

Hundreds of Nigerian football fans invaded the pitch at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in a dramatic event on Tuesday after their team lost a key FIFA World Cup qualifying match. The incident occurred after Nigeria and Ghana drew 1-1 in a World Cup qualifier that saw the Super Eagles getting knocked out of the competition on the basis of an away goal scored by Thomas Partey. The first-leg encounter between the two sides had ended goalless.

The fans were enraged with Nigeria’s elimination from the World Cup, following which they stormed the pitch and destroyed everything at the Abuja Stadium. To disperse the furious Nigerian supporters, security authorities on the scene were compelled to fire tear gas. In videos and pictures uploaded on social media, hundreds of people…