Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour talks to defender Alexander Ziku at length ahead of Ghana’s crunch match against West African rivals Nigeria, discussing life on and off the pitch.

It is Strasbourg against Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 and a fierce battle is erupting between one of the best strikers in the world and two of Strasbourg’s influential centre-backs.

In the relentless opening of 20 minutes both alex jiku And Mohamed Simcan is shown the yellow card for a foul on Kylian Mbappe before the opportunity to take a breather with a break in the game.

“He looked at me and said, ‘I’m not going to finish the match.’ I replied, ‘We’ll be two,’ Jiku remembers with a laugh.

“Mbappe is the toughest opponent I have faced. His pace is unstoppable.”