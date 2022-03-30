Nigeria vs Ghana – Football Match Report – March 29, 2022

Ghana held on to a crucial 1-1 draw over Nigeria and qualified for the 2022 World Cup on away goals on Tuesday.

The first leg of the playoffs ended in a goalless draw in Kumasi, but Ghana secured a vital goal within 10 minutes through Thomas Partey.

Nigeria equalized after 22 minutes via a William Trost-Akong penalty, but the Black Stars booked a place in Qatar later this year.

This will be Ghana’s first appearance at the tournament since 2014 after being knocked out of the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

Nigeria qualified for six of the last seven World Cups held in the United States in 1994, and his absence from this year’s tournament would prompt an inquiry from the country’s football authorities.

