Nigeria vs Ghana Live! world cup play-off

Tea Homas Parte’s early strike through goalkeeper error helped Ghana to a 1-1 draw with hosts Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday, as they became the first African team to make it to the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana reached the final on Friday on the away goals rule after going goalless in the first leg, and will be appearing in their fourth World Cup between 2006 and 2014 after making three consecutive appearances.

The visitors took the lead in the 10 minutes at the Abuja National Stadium when Partey’s speculative shot from outside the penalty-box was subjected to goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, who should have made a comfortable save.

Nigeria equalized via penalties as Dennis Odoi hit Ademola Lukman in the box, and William Trost-Akong’s thunder spot-kick nestled into the top corner, but he…