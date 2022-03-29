Nigeria vs Ghana Match Highlights: Black Stars qualify for Qatar 2022 with Thomas Partey goal

March 29, 2022, 17:00 What New Information One Hour They Don Pass

Waitin what we call dis photo, Ghana and Nigeria supporters

The Ghana Black Stars qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup with an opening goal by Thomas Partey against Nigeria.

The Nigeria Super Eagles and Ghana Black Stars battled out for Abuja on Tuesday night for the second leg of the Diya World Cup play-off.

Day Na after a 0-0 draw for Kumasi on Friday.

Di full time scores taunt fans after the final whistle for Di MKO Abiola Stadium.

nigeria vs ghana match live score

start of second half

Nigeria gets a de second half kick at 19:14′ local time.

Moses Simon Im comes in to replace fellow winger Ademola Lukman.

Lukman’s first start for the Super Eagles ends early by 19:30′