Nigeria vs Ghana: Thomas Partey’s goal sends Ghana to the World Cup!

Ghana lead a hard-fought 1–1 draw against Nigeria in the World Cup final in Qatar in December, as they qualify via the away goals rule.

Ghana quickly took the lead, with Arsenal’s Thomas Partey in a strike from the edge of the box that went through Francis Uzoho in the Nigerian goal. A goalkeeper error that gives the away team the lead early on.

Nigeria took control of the game and leveled after Dennis Odoi brought down Ademola Lukman in the box. The decision went to VAR and William Trost-Akong made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Nigeria thought they had taken the lead in the 34th minute, but were saddened when VAR dismissed Viktor Osiehmann’s strike offside.

Nigeria dominated the second half with 60% possession and managed nine…