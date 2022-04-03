Night 2 Live Stream, Cards, Start Time, How To Watch

After a night full of spectacular returns, WrestleMania 38 is expected to continue the momentum from Saturday as WWE’s flagship event ends with Sunday Night Two, titled “The Greatest WrestleMania Match Ever”.

As on Saturday night, seven matches will take place inside AT&T Stadium – the home of the Dallas Cowboys – with four championship belts on the line, plus two media stars jumping into the ring.

Two of WWE’s biggest names – Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns – will meet for the third time in the event’s history, bringing both their titles in line in the main event.

Viral star Logan Paul took part in his first WWE match on Saturday, winning with The Miz against Rey and Dominic Mysterio. This time after coming to the ring of ‘Jackass’ fame Johnny Knoxville…